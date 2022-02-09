Thorpe leads UNC Asheville against Hampton after 23-point game

Hampton Pirates (7-14, 3-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-11, 4-6 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Hampton Pirates after LJ Thorpe scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 91-83 overtime loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 at home. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.5 rebounds. Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs with 6.7 boards.

The Pirates are 3-7 against conference opponents. Hampton allows 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Thorpe is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Najee Garvin is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

