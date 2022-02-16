Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Freestyle Skiing Start List

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 6:40 pm
1 min read
      

Thursday

Men

Freeski Halfpipe

Qualification

1. Noah Bowman, Canada.

2. Aaron Blunck, United States.

3. Brendan Mackay, Canada.

4. Nico Porteous, New Zealand.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

5. Alex Ferreira, United States.

6. Gus Kenworthy, Britain.

7. Kevin Rolland, France.

8. Brendan Newby, Ireland.

9. Rafael Kreienbuehl, Switzerland.

10. Marco Ladner, Austria.

11. Sun Jingbo, China.

12. Miguel Porteous, New Zealand.

        Read more: Sports News

13. He Binghan, China.

14. Ben Harrington, New Zealand.

15. Robin Briguet, Switzerland.

16. Simon D Artois, Canada.

17. Wang Haizhuo, China.

18. Jon Sallinen, Finland.

19. Birk Irving, United States.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. Lee Seung Hun, South Korea.

21. Gustav Legnavsky, New Zealand.

22. Mao Bingqiang, China.

23. David Wise, United States.

Women

Freeski Halfpipe

Qualification

1. Hanna Faulhaber, United States.

2. Rachael Karker, Canada.

3. Gu Ailing Eileen, China.

4. Cassie Sharpe, Canada.

5. Zoe Atkin, Britain.

6. Wu Meng, China.

7. Alexandra Glazkova, ROC.

8. Brita Sigourney, United States.

9. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia.

10. Kim Daeun, South Korea.

11. Jang Yujin, South Korea.

12. Anja Barugh, New Zealand.

13. Amy Fraser, Canada.

14. Chloe McMillan, New Zealand.

15. Zhang Kexin, China.

16. Li Fanghui, China.

17. Carly Margulies, United States.

18. Devin Logan, United States.

19. Saori Suzuki, Japan.

20. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany.

Ski Cross

Seeding

1. Marielle Thompson, Canada.

2. Alizee Baron, France.

3. Jade Grillet Aubert, France.

4. Alexandra Edebo, Sweden.

5. Sandra Naeslund, Sweden.

6. Fanny Smith, Switzerland.

7. Brittany Phelan, Canada.

8. Daniela Maier, Germany.

9. Katrin Ofner, Austria.

10. Hannah Schmidt, Canada.

11. Courtney Hoffos, Canada.

12. Jole Galli, Italy.

13. Talina Gantenbein, Switzerland.

14. Sami Kennedy-Sim, Australia.

15. Andrea Limbacher, Austria.

16. Ekaterina Maltseva, ROC.

17. Nikol Kucerova, Czech Republic.

18. Lucrezia Fantelli, Italy.

19. Anastasiia Chirtcova, ROC.

20. Elizaveta Ponkratova, ROC.

21. Natalia Sherina, ROC.

22. Saskja Lack, Switzerland.

23. Christina Foedermayr, Austria.

24. Johanna Holzmann, Germany.

25. Ran Hongyun, China.

26. Pu Rui, China.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!