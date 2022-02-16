Thursday’s Freestyle Skiing Start List

Thursday
Men
Freeski Halfpipe
Qualification
1. Noah Bowman, Canada.
2. Aaron Blunck, United States.
3. Brendan Mackay, Canada.
4. Nico Porteous, New Zealand.
5. Alex Ferreira, United States.
6. Gus Kenworthy, Britain.
7. Kevin Rolland, France.
8. Brendan Newby, Ireland.
9. Rafael Kreienbuehl, Switzerland.
10. Marco Ladner, Austria.
11. Sun Jingbo, China.
12. Miguel Porteous, New Zealand.
13. He Binghan, China.
14. Ben Harrington, New Zealand.
15. Robin Briguet, Switzerland.
16. Simon D Artois, Canada.
17. Wang Haizhuo, China.
18. Jon Sallinen, Finland.
19. Birk Irving, United States.
20. Lee Seung Hun, South Korea.
21. Gustav Legnavsky, New Zealand.
22. Mao Bingqiang, China.
23. David Wise, United States.
Women
Freeski Halfpipe
Qualification
1. Hanna Faulhaber, United States.
2. Rachael Karker, Canada.
3. Gu Ailing Eileen, China.
4. Cassie Sharpe, Canada.
5. Zoe Atkin, Britain.
6. Wu Meng, China.
7. Alexandra Glazkova, ROC.
8. Brita Sigourney, United States.
9. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia.
10. Kim Daeun, South Korea.
11. Jang Yujin, South Korea.
12. Anja Barugh, New Zealand.
13. Amy Fraser, Canada.
14. Chloe McMillan, New Zealand.
15. Zhang Kexin, China.
16. Li Fanghui, China.
17. Carly Margulies, United States.
18. Devin Logan, United States.
19. Saori Suzuki, Japan.
20. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany.
Ski Cross
Seeding
1. Marielle Thompson, Canada.
2. Alizee Baron, France.
3. Jade Grillet Aubert, France.
4. Alexandra Edebo, Sweden.
5. Sandra Naeslund, Sweden.
6. Fanny Smith, Switzerland.
7. Brittany Phelan, Canada.
8. Daniela Maier, Germany.
9. Katrin Ofner, Austria.
10. Hannah Schmidt, Canada.
11. Courtney Hoffos, Canada.
12. Jole Galli, Italy.
13. Talina Gantenbein, Switzerland.
14. Sami Kennedy-Sim, Australia.
15. Andrea Limbacher, Austria.
16. Ekaterina Maltseva, ROC.
17. Nikol Kucerova, Czech Republic.
18. Lucrezia Fantelli, Italy.
19. Anastasiia Chirtcova, ROC.
20. Elizaveta Ponkratova, ROC.
21. Natalia Sherina, ROC.
22. Saskja Lack, Switzerland.
23. Christina Foedermayr, Austria.
24. Johanna Holzmann, Germany.
25. Ran Hongyun, China.
26. Pu Rui, China.
