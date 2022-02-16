Thursday’s Olympic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
United States 7, Denmark 5
Switzerland 10, Sweden 8
Britain 5, Canada 2
Norway 9, Italy 4
Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments