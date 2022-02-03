Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bohemia Manor 44, Tome 16
C. Milton Wright 50, Bel Air 17
Cambridge/SD 46, Col. Richardson 40
Holton Arms 39, Madeira School, Va. 23
Kent Island 50, Easton 43
North East 44, Joppatowne 22
Old Mill 71, South River 48
Queen Annes County 43, North Caroline 41
Wicomico 58, Stephen Decatur 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
