Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bohemia Manor 44, Tome 16

C. Milton Wright 50, Bel Air 17

Cambridge/SD 46, Col. Richardson 40

Holton Arms 39, Madeira School, Va. 23

Kent Island 50, Easton 43

North East 44, Joppatowne 22

Old Mill 71, South River 48

Queen Annes County 43, North Caroline 41

Wicomico 58, Stephen Decatur 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

