Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 56, Dan River 31
Amherst County 52, Brookville 45
Booker T. Washington 51, Great Bridge 50
Booker T. Washington 62, Great Bridge 61
Cape Henry Collegiate 91, Norfolk Christian School 16
Cave Spring 81, Pulaski County 60
Church Hill Academy 55, Life Christian 52
Eastern Mennonite 53, The Covenant School 52
Eastern View 75, James Monroe 41
Flint Hill School 100, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 76
Floyd County 73, Radford 66
Fort Chiswell 74, Bland County 54
Franklin 62, Surry County 42
Grayson County 52, Holston 25
Heritage-Lynchburg 60, Jefferson Forest 56
Highland-Warrenton 71, Fairfax Christian 65
Honaker 54, Hurley 28
James Madison 84, Oakton 65
Landstown 52, Kellam 24
Lebanon 70, Rural Retreat 39
Liberty Christian 55, Liberty-Bedford 31
Maret, D.C. 55, Potomac School 50
Nandua 63, Chincoteague 61
Narrows 85, Craig County 62
New Kent 53, Lafayette 51
North Cross 58, Roanoke Catholic 49
Northampton 80, Arcadia 57
Northwood 49, Chilhowie 41
Oak Hill Academy 77, Legacy Charter, S.C. 55
Oscar Smith 71, Hickory 24
Page County 72, Clarke County 63
Patrick Henry-Ashland 51, J.R. Tucker 48
Peninsula Catholic 72, Nansemond-Suffolk 43
Potomac Falls 47, Briar Woods 44
Ridgeview 53, Gate City 50
South Lakes 67, Westfield 40
Spotsylvania 58, King George 28
Stone Bridge 64, Woodgrove 52
Strasburg 43, Madison County 40
Suffolk Christian Academy 51, Gateway Christian 49
Tunstall 64, Halifax County 36
Tuscarora 57, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
Virginia High 61, Tazewell 60
Wakefield School 75, Randolph-Macon Academy 25
Williamsburg Christian Academy 60, Grove Avenue Baptist 55
Woodside 50, Hampton 48
