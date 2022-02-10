Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 39
Atlantic Shores Christian 34, StoneBridge School 32
Briar Woods 56, Riverside 44
Bruton 46, Tabb 40
Chatham 80, Gretna 26
Covington 49, Craig County 46
E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 43
Floyd County 47, Alleghany 43
Fort Chiswell 58, Grayson County 25
Foxcroft 43, Quantico 7
Frank Cox 45, Green Run 40
Fredericksburg Christian 60, Heritage Christian 27
Freedom (South Riding) 28, Osbourn 24
Gainesville 63, Unity Reed 43
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 65, Potomac School 64
Great Bridge 58, Tallwood 34
Grundy 45, Twin Valley 32
Hampton Roads 57, Denbigh Baptist 27
Harrisonburg 56, Rockbridge County 18
Hermitage 66, Varina 47
Holly Grove, Md. 25, Broadwater Academy 18
K&Q Central def. Northumberland, forfeit
Kempsville 50, Salem-Va. Beach 42
Lloyd Bird 66, George Wythe-Richmond 16
Loudoun Valley 70, Park View-Sterling 12
Louisa 66, Goochland 28
Magna Vista 59, Bassett 29
Meridian High School 67, Alexandria City 54
Monacan 64, Clover Hill 32
Nandua 46, Northampton 24
National Cathedral, D.C. 30, Madeira School 27
New Hope Academy, Md. 73, Shining Star Sports 48
New Kent 72, Jamestown 51
Norfolk Christian School 48, Peninsula Catholic 18
Norfolk Collegiate 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 32
Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Virginia Academy 68
Piedmont Classical, N.C. 48, Carlisle 37
Portsmouth Christian 51, Hampton Christian 29
Powhatan 63, Mechanicsville High School 45
Radford 58, Glenvar 44
Ridgeview 70, Lee High 37
Seton School 57, St. John Paul the Great 36
Smithfield 55, Grafton 40
Spotswood 58, Broadway 28
Temple Christian 51, Lynchburg Home School 47
Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 37
Walsingham Academy 64, Summit Christian Academy 11
West Point 42, Maggie L. Walker GS 24
Woodgrove 62, Independence 22
Woodstock Central 55, Strasburg 45
York 50, Warhill 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments