Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:04 pm
1 min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 39

Atlantic Shores Christian 34, StoneBridge School 32

Briar Woods 56, Riverside 44

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Bruton 46, Tabb 40

Chatham 80, Gretna 26

Covington 49, Craig County 46

E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 43

Floyd County 47, Alleghany 43

Fort Chiswell 58, Grayson County 25

Foxcroft 43, Quantico 7

Frank Cox 45, Green Run 40

        Read more: Sports News

Fredericksburg Christian 60, Heritage Christian 27

Freedom (South Riding) 28, Osbourn 24

Gainesville 63, Unity Reed 43

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 65, Potomac School 64

Great Bridge 58, Tallwood 34

Grundy 45, Twin Valley 32

Hampton Roads 57, Denbigh Baptist 27

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Harrisonburg 56, Rockbridge County 18

Hermitage 66, Varina 47

Holly Grove, Md. 25, Broadwater Academy 18

K&Q Central def. Northumberland, forfeit

Kempsville 50, Salem-Va. Beach 42

Lloyd Bird 66, George Wythe-Richmond 16

Loudoun Valley 70, Park View-Sterling 12

Louisa 66, Goochland 28

Magna Vista 59, Bassett 29

Meridian High School 67, Alexandria City 54

Monacan 64, Clover Hill 32

Nandua 46, Northampton 24

National Cathedral, D.C. 30, Madeira School 27

New Hope Academy, Md. 73, Shining Star Sports 48

New Kent 72, Jamestown 51

Norfolk Christian School 48, Peninsula Catholic 18

Norfolk Collegiate 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 32

Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Virginia Academy 68

Piedmont Classical, N.C. 48, Carlisle 37

Portsmouth Christian 51, Hampton Christian 29

Powhatan 63, Mechanicsville High School 45

Radford 58, Glenvar 44

Ridgeview 70, Lee High 37

Seton School 57, St. John Paul the Great 36

Smithfield 55, Grafton 40

Spotswood 58, Broadway 28

Temple Christian 51, Lynchburg Home School 47

Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 37

Walsingham Academy 64, Summit Christian Academy 11

West Point 42, Maggie L. Walker GS 24

Woodgrove 62, Independence 22

Woodstock Central 55, Strasburg 45

York 50, Warhill 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk