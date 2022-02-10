Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 72, Charlottesville 42

Alleghany 64, Floyd County 58

Altavista 55, William Campbell 51

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Arcadia 63, Chincoteague 54

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, StoneBridge School 18

Bassett 63, Magna Vista 56

Blue Ridge School 87, Carlisle 25

Broadwater Academy 66, Holly Grove, Md. 33

Buffalo Gap 64, Mountain View 32

Cape Henry Collegiate 61, Norfolk Collegiate 53

Carver Academy 60, Middlesex 56

        Read more: Sports News

E.C. Glass 68, Liberty Christian 52

Eastern Mennonite 93, Boy’s Home of Virgina 58

Fairfax 79, Lake Braddock 47

Fairfax Home School 59, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 53

Fluvanna 53, Orange County 49

Fort Chiswell 43, Grayson County 36

Goochland 70, Louisa 66, 2OT

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Grassfield 83, Deep Creek 71

Green Run 43, Frank Cox 22

Hampton Roads 71, Norfolk Christian School 65

Highland-Warrenton 84, Virginia Academy 79

Independence 73, Woodgrove 42

James River-Midlothian 59, Huguenot 40

John Champe 52, Osbourn 44

K&Q Central 57, Northumberland 50

Lancaster 78, Colonial Beach 30

Loudoun County 47, Heritage (Leesburg) 45

Miller School 98, Fishburne Military 35

Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Gonzaga College, D.C. 68

Ridgeview 86, Lee High 35

Riverside 57, Briar Woods 46

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 79, Fairfax Christian 68

Rockbridge County 70, Harrisonburg 69

Rustburg 54, Brookville 47

Salem-Va. Beach 61, Kempsville 42

Seton School 68, Trinity at Meadowview 42

Stafford 56, Brooke Point 43

Stone Bridge 68, Potomac Falls 62

Tallwood 68, Great Bridge 50

Wakefield School 79, Randolph-Macon Academy 16

Western Albemarle 60, Monticello 24

William Fleming 69, Lord Botetourt 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk