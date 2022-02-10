Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 72, Charlottesville 42
Alleghany 64, Floyd County 58
Altavista 55, William Campbell 51
Arcadia 63, Chincoteague 54
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, StoneBridge School 18
Bassett 63, Magna Vista 56
Blue Ridge School 87, Carlisle 25
Broadwater Academy 66, Holly Grove, Md. 33
Buffalo Gap 64, Mountain View 32
Cape Henry Collegiate 61, Norfolk Collegiate 53
Carver Academy 60, Middlesex 56
E.C. Glass 68, Liberty Christian 52
Eastern Mennonite 93, Boy’s Home of Virgina 58
Fairfax 79, Lake Braddock 47
Fairfax Home School 59, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 53
Fluvanna 53, Orange County 49
Fort Chiswell 43, Grayson County 36
Goochland 70, Louisa 66, 2OT
Grassfield 83, Deep Creek 71
Green Run 43, Frank Cox 22
Hampton Roads 71, Norfolk Christian School 65
Highland-Warrenton 84, Virginia Academy 79
Independence 73, Woodgrove 42
James River-Midlothian 59, Huguenot 40
John Champe 52, Osbourn 44
K&Q Central 57, Northumberland 50
Lancaster 78, Colonial Beach 30
Loudoun County 47, Heritage (Leesburg) 45
Miller School 98, Fishburne Military 35
Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Gonzaga College, D.C. 68
Ridgeview 86, Lee High 35
Riverside 57, Briar Woods 46
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 79, Fairfax Christian 68
Rockbridge County 70, Harrisonburg 69
Rustburg 54, Brookville 47
Salem-Va. Beach 61, Kempsville 42
Seton School 68, Trinity at Meadowview 42
Stafford 56, Brooke Point 43
Stone Bridge 68, Potomac Falls 62
Tallwood 68, Great Bridge 50
Wakefield School 79, Randolph-Macon Academy 16
Western Albemarle 60, Monticello 24
William Fleming 69, Lord Botetourt 58
