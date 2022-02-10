Trending:
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:35 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy, Va. 66, Holly Grove 33

Cambridge/SD 72, Washington 45

Centennial 58, River Hill 52

Eleanor Roosevelt def. Wise, forfeit

Fairfax Home School, Va. 59, Maryland School for the Deaf 53

Fairmont Heights 66, Crossland 41

Friendly 51, Oxon Hill 48

Glenelg 67, Mt. Hebron 52

Green Street Academy 57, Academy for College and Career Exploration 52

Long Reach 71, Oakland Mills 45

Marriotts Ridge 59, Atholton 51

Parkside 48, Col. Richardson 37

Patterson Mill 61, Aberdeen 58, OT

Rock Creek Christian Academy 79, Fairfax Christian, Va. 68

Stephen Decatur 52, Kent County 37

Wilde Lake 63, Hammond 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

