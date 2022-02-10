Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy, Va. 66, Holly Grove 33
Cambridge/SD 72, Washington 45
Centennial 58, River Hill 52
Eleanor Roosevelt def. Wise, forfeit
Fairfax Home School, Va. 59, Maryland School for the Deaf 53
Fairmont Heights 66, Crossland 41
Friendly 51, Oxon Hill 48
Glenelg 67, Mt. Hebron 52
Green Street Academy 57, Academy for College and Career Exploration 52
Long Reach 71, Oakland Mills 45
Marriotts Ridge 59, Atholton 51
Parkside 48, Col. Richardson 37
Patterson Mill 61, Aberdeen 58, OT
Rock Creek Christian Academy 79, Fairfax Christian, Va. 68
Stephen Decatur 52, Kent County 37
Wilde Lake 63, Hammond 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
