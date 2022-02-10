Trending:
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 51, Keyser, W.Va. 39

Edgewood 65, Rising Sun 50

Forest Park 77, Mergenthaler 7

Frankfort, W.Va. 40, Oakland Southern 25

Harford Tech 28, Bohemia Manor 24

Holly Grove 25, Broadwater Academy, Va. 18

Howard 56, Reservoir 14

Kent Island 61, Crisfield 14

Largo 51, Potomac 33

New Hope Academy 73, Shining Star Sports, Va. 48

Oakland Mills 57, Long Reach 40

Queen Annes County 49, Snow Hill 17

River Hill 45, Centennial 31

Wicomico 65, Saint Michaels 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

