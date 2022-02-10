Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 51, Keyser, W.Va. 39
Edgewood 65, Rising Sun 50
Forest Park 77, Mergenthaler 7
Frankfort, W.Va. 40, Oakland Southern 25
Harford Tech 28, Bohemia Manor 24
Holly Grove 25, Broadwater Academy, Va. 18
Howard 56, Reservoir 14
Kent Island 61, Crisfield 14
Largo 51, Potomac 33
New Hope Academy 73, Shining Star Sports, Va. 48
Oakland Mills 57, Long Reach 40
Queen Annes County 49, Snow Hill 17
River Hill 45, Centennial 31
Wicomico 65, Saint Michaels 28
