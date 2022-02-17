Trending:
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 10:35 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Broadwater Academy 60

Auburn 66, Grayson County 46

Banner Christian 88, Veritas Classic Christian School 58

Bayside 59, Green Run 48

Blue Ridge School 91, Eastern Mennonite 51

Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Steward School 63

Christ Chapel Academy 51, Wakefield School 44

Fort Chiswell 67, George Wythe-Wytheville 39

Frank Cox 59, First Colonial 46

Gate City 45, Abingdon 35

Gateway Christian 56, Denbigh Baptist 49

Grove Avenue Baptist 65, Yeshivah 42

Kenston Forest 74, Amelia Academy 43

Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 42

Lebanon 60, Chilhowie 54

Maury 47, Norfolk Collegiate 35

Middle Tennessee Homeschool, Tenn. 66, Oak Hill Academy 51

Miller School 91, North Cross 37

Nansemond River 67, Warhill 49

Norfolk Academy 61, Portsmouth Christian 37

Northwood 64, Lebanon 49

Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 43

Salem-Va. Beach 53, Princess Anne 32

Seton School 66, Fredericksburg Christian 33

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Bullis, Md. 58

Trinity at Meadowview 58, Trinity Christian School 41

Union 75, Ridgeview 43

Va. Episcopal 70, Roanoke Catholic 67, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

