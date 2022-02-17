Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Broadwater Academy 60
Auburn 66, Grayson County 46
Banner Christian 88, Veritas Classic Christian School 58
Bayside 59, Green Run 48
Blue Ridge School 91, Eastern Mennonite 51
Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Steward School 63
Christ Chapel Academy 51, Wakefield School 44
Fort Chiswell 67, George Wythe-Wytheville 39
Frank Cox 59, First Colonial 46
Gate City 45, Abingdon 35
Gateway Christian 56, Denbigh Baptist 49
Grove Avenue Baptist 65, Yeshivah 42
Kenston Forest 74, Amelia Academy 43
Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 42
Lebanon 60, Chilhowie 54
Maury 47, Norfolk Collegiate 35
Middle Tennessee Homeschool, Tenn. 66, Oak Hill Academy 51
Miller School 91, North Cross 37
Nansemond River 67, Warhill 49
Norfolk Academy 61, Portsmouth Christian 37
Northwood 64, Lebanon 49
Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 43
Salem-Va. Beach 53, Princess Anne 32
Seton School 66, Fredericksburg Christian 33
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Bullis, Md. 58
Trinity at Meadowview 58, Trinity Christian School 41
Union 75, Ridgeview 43
Va. Episcopal 70, Roanoke Catholic 67, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
