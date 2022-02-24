Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 40, Gateway Christian 14

Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, Norfolk Christian School 27

Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 30

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. Gertrude 52

Steward School 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 34

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region D=

Grundy 32, Rural Retreat 27

Honaker 61, Thomas Walker 42

Class 2=

        Read more: Sports News

Region A=

John Marshall 49, Poquoson 34

Region B=

Luray 73, Woodstock Central 41

Region D=

Central – Wise 69, Marion 55

Class 3=

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Region C=

Fort Defiance 82, Charlottesville 60

Spotswood 47, Liberty Christian 19

Region D=

Carroll County 58, Lord Botetourt 20

Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58

Class 5=

Region A=

Princess Anne 48, Salem-Va. Beach 38

Region C=

Glen Allen 62, Lloyd Bird 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!