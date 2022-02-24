Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 40, Gateway Christian 14
Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, Norfolk Christian School 27
Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 30
St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. Gertrude 52
Steward School 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 34
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region D=
Grundy 32, Rural Retreat 27
Honaker 61, Thomas Walker 42
Class 2=
Region A=
John Marshall 49, Poquoson 34
Region B=
Luray 73, Woodstock Central 41
Region D=
Central – Wise 69, Marion 55
Class 3=
Region C=
Fort Defiance 82, Charlottesville 60
Spotswood 47, Liberty Christian 19
Region D=
Carroll County 58, Lord Botetourt 20
Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58
Class 5=
Region A=
Princess Anne 48, Salem-Va. Beach 38
Region C=
Glen Allen 62, Lloyd Bird 33
