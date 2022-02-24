Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 75, Va. Episcopal 52
Broadwater Academy 73, StoneBridge School 33
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Trinity Christian School 46
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region B=
Altavista 53, Rappahannock County 48
Buffalo Gap 54, William Campbell 45
Region D=
Eastside 45, Northwood 37
Class 2=
Region A=
Greensville County 58, Nottoway 39
John Marshall 78, TJHS 44
Region C=
James River-Buchanan 74, Floyd County 40
Radford 50, Martinsville 39
Class 3=
Region C=
Fluvanna 89, Liberty Christian 77
Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 44
Region D=
Cave Spring 71, Abingdon 31
Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 52
Class 4=
Region A=
King’s Fork High School 76, Manor High School 53
Class 6=
Region C=
Fairfax 46, West Potomac 42
Hayfield 84, South County 62
Region D=
Washington-Lee 61, James Madison 58
