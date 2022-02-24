Trending:
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:28 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 75, Va. Episcopal 52

Broadwater Academy 73, StoneBridge School 33

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Trinity Christian School 46

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region B=

Altavista 53, Rappahannock County 48

Buffalo Gap 54, William Campbell 45

Region D=

Eastside 45, Northwood 37

Class 2=

Region A=

Greensville County 58, Nottoway 39

John Marshall 78, TJHS 44

Region C=

James River-Buchanan 74, Floyd County 40

Radford 50, Martinsville 39

Class 3=

Region C=

Fluvanna 89, Liberty Christian 77

Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Region D=

Cave Spring 71, Abingdon 31

Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 52

Class 4=

Region A=

King’s Fork High School 76, Manor High School 53

Class 6=

Region C=

Fairfax 46, West Potomac 42

Hayfield 84, South County 62

Region D=

Washington-Lee 61, James Madison 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

