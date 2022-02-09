Thursday’s Skeleton Results

Thursday
Men
Heat 1
1. Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 1:00.00.
2. Alexander Tretiakov, ROC, 1:00.36.
3. Yan Wengang, China, 1:00.43.
4. Evgeniy Rukosuev, ROC, 1:00.48.
5. Axel Jungk, Germany, 1:00.50.
6. Martins Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.62.
7. Yin Zheng, China, 1:00.74.
8. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.76.
9. Alexander Gassner, Germany, 1:00.87.
10. Amedeo Bagnis, Italy, 1:01.05.
11. Jung Seunggi, South Korea, 1:01.18.
12. Mattia Gaspari, Italy, 1:01.20.
13. Yun Sungbin, South Korea, 1:01.26.
14. Matt Weston, Britain, 1:01.34.
15. Samuel Maier, Austria, 1:01.36.
16. Alexander Schlintner, Austria, 1:01.56.
16. Marcus Wyatt, Britain, 1:01.56.
18. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine, 1:01.63.
19. Blake Enzie, Canada, 1:01.65.
20. Andrew Blaser, United States, 1:01.80.
21. Basil Sieber, Switzerland, 1:01.95.
22. Nathan Crumpton, American Samoa, 1:02.06.
23. Ander Mirambell, Spain, 1:02.45.
24. Daniil Romanov, ROC, 1:02.47.
25. Nicholas Timmings, Australia, 1:03.76.
Heat 2
1. Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 1:00.33.
2. Axel Jungk, Germany, 1:00.53.
3. Martins Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.62.
4. Yan Wengang, China, 1:00.65.
5. Yin Zheng, China, 1:00.71.
6. Evgeniy Rukosuev, ROC, 1:00.72.
7. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.79.
8. Alexander Tretiakov, ROC, 1:00.84.
9. Alexander Gassner, Germany, 1:00.86.
10. Jung Seunggi, South Korea, 1:01.04.
11. Samuel Maier, Austria, 1:01.13.
12. Matt Weston, Britain, 1:01.15.
13. Yun Sungbin, South Korea, 1:01.17.
14. Amedeo Bagnis, Italy, 1:01.19.
15. Mattia Gaspari, Italy, 1:01.31.
16. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine, 1:01.58.
17. Nathan Crumpton, American Samoa, 1:01.65.
18. Marcus Wyatt, Britain, 1:01.72.
19. Alexander Schlintner, Austria, 1:01.73.
20. Blake Enzie, Canada, 1:01.76.
21. Andrew Blaser, United States, 1:02.08.
22. Basil Sieber, Switzerland, 1:02.16.
23. Daniil Romanov, ROC, 1:02.60.
24. Nicholas Timmings, Australia, 1:02.83.
25. Ander Mirambell, Spain, 1:03.36.
