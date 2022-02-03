Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the hiring of Anthony Iapoce as senior hitting coordinator and Jonathan Jenkins as mental skills coordinator. Promoted Lance Zawadzki and Reed Gragnani as hitting coordiantors. Announced Darren Fenster as infield coordinator, the promotion of Corey Wimberly to outfield/baserunning coordinator and Ralph Treuel to player development pitching advisor. Promoted Jordan Elkary to coordinator, baseball development, Kevin Avilla to minor league rehab coordinator, Joel Harris to minor league athletic training coordinator, Kirby Rezter to minor league strength conditioning coordinator and Jeffery Dolan to minor league strength and condition rehab.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced the promotion of Scott Steinmann to hitting performance coach. Rick Rodriguez to assistant pitching rehab coordinator, Derek Clovis to sport performance rehab coordinator and Leo Bejaran-Specht as coordinator of educational and cultural programs.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brooke Sullivan vice president people and culture. Announced Austin Knight as manager, Michael Fransoso as hitting coach, Nathnah Bannister as pitching coach, Ryan Scott as bench coach and Dan Lanberry as athletic trainer for Low-A West Modesto.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed RHP Hunter Caudelle.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Darren Mougey assitstan general manager.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed F Erik Hurtado for the 2022 season with an option for 2023.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the hiring of Marco Antonio Garces as director of football operations.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Brian White to a four-year contract extension through 2025.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB — Acquired M Daneil Pedersen through transfer from SK Brann (Norway).

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Elevated Damiere Shaw to wide receivers coach. Named Corey Heterman linebackers coach.

