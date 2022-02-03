Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the hiring of Anthony Iapoce as senior hitting coordinator and Jonathan Jenkins as mental skills coordinator. Promoted Lance Zawadzki and Reed Gragnani as hitting coordiantors. Announced Darren Fenster as infield coordinator, the promotion of Corey Wimberly to outfield/baserunning coordinator and Ralph Treuel to player development pitching advisor. Promoted Jordan Elkary to coordinator, baseball development, Kevin Avilla to minor league rehab coordinator, Joel Harris to minor league athletic training coordinator, Kirby Rezter to minor league strength conditioning coordinator and Jeffery Dolan to minor league strength and condition rehab.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced the promotion of Scott Steinmann to hitting performance coach. Rick Rodriguez to assistant pitching rehab coordinator, Derek Clovis to sport performance rehab coordinator and Leo Bejaran-Specht as coordinator of educational and cultural programs.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brooke Sullivan vice president people and culture. Announced Austin Knight as manager, Michael Fransoso as hitting coach, Nathnah Bannister as pitching coach, Ryan Scott as bench coach and Dan Lanberry as athletic trainer for Low-A West Modesto.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed RHP Hunter Caudelle.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of LHP Braden Scott to the Toronto Blue Jays.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Chris Mutter.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Juan Kelly.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced the hiring of Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, Tyke Tolbert as receivers coach/passing game coordinator and David Overstreet II as assistant defensive backs coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted Darren Mougey to assistant general manager.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced the hiring of Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES Reassigned G Michael Houser to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Connor Mackey from the taxi squad to Stockton (AHL). Reassigned C Byron Froese to Stockton.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned Ds Austin Strand, Christian Wolanin, Jacob Moverare and G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — reassigneed D Zac Jones to Hartford (AHL). Recalled D Jarred Tinordi from Harford.

OTTWAW SENATORS — Activated F Connor Brown off injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Pheonix Copley and D Lucas Johansen to Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL).

EAST COAST HOCKEY LEAGUE

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed Fs Jason Tackett and Cody Caron on injured reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stefan LeBlanc from reserve. Placed D Ben Masella on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Connor Jones on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Assigned F Kyle Marion from Chicago (NHL). Placed F Frederic Letourneau on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Assigned G Hunter Jones from Minnesota (NHL). Placed D Adrien Beraldo on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Louis-Philippe Denis. Added D Chays Ruddy to the active roster. Activated D Marcus Crawford from reserve. Placed Fs Jimmy Lodge and Anthony DeLuca on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Jonathan Harty. F Lewis Zerter-Gossage returned from loan to Tucson (AHL). Added D Roshen Jaswal to the active roster. Placed F Andrew Romano and D Nate Kallen on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Returned from loan to San Jose (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Activated D Garret Cockerill from reserve. Placed F Anthony Gagnon on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Patrick Kramer and G Kristian Stead. Activated F Patrick Kramer from injured reserve.

TROIS RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Olivier Hinse and D Danick Malouin. Added F Maxime St-Cyr to the active roster. Activated F Shawn St-Amant from the commissioner’s exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Assigned G Daniel Mannella from San Diego (AHL). Loaned G Daniel Mannella to San Diego. Traded G Jimmy Poreda to Worcester (ECHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Miles Gendron and F Taylor Crunk from injured reserve. Placed F Luka Burzan and Jordon Stone on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — F Sean Josling returned from loan to San Diego (AHL). Activated F Nick Mangone from reserve. Placed D Alex Stevens on reserve. Placed D Jake Flegel on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — G Ken Appleby recalled to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders (NHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed F Erik Hurtado for the 2022 season with an option for 2023.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the hiring of Marco Antonio Garces as director of football operations.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Brian White to a four-year contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced head athletic trainer Alessandro Ciarla and assistant athletic trainer Summer Jones to be full-time additions to the staff.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB — Acquired M Daniel Pedersen through transfer from SK Brann (Norway).

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Sam Mueller director of lacrosse operations and Justin Porter volunteer assistant coach for men’s lacrosse.

RUTGERS — Elevated Damiere Shaw to wide receivers coach. Named Corey Heterman linebackers coach.

