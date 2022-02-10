On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 4:59 pm
3 min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste two games for entering the spectator stands in an attempt to confront a fan in a game on Feb. 7 against Miami.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Acquired G P.J. Dozier and C Bol Bol from Boston for draft considerations.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Acquired Fs Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young from San Antonio in exchange for G Goran Dragic and draft considerations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Andre Curtis safeties coach.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Josh Pederson to a reserve/future contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted D Tyler Lewington and C Jack Studnicka to the active roster from Providence (AHL). Reassigned C Oskar Steen to Providence.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Named Jay Woodcroft head coach and Dave Manson assistant coach after firing Dave Tippett and Jim Playfair. Signed C Brad Malone to a one-year, two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Tye Felhaber to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed C Justin Dowling on waivers.

        Read more: Sports News

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Manitoba (AHL). Activated RW Austin Poganski and D Neal Pionk from COVID-19 protocols.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Texas Stars F Jeremy Gregoire one game for an interference incident in a game on Feb. 8 against Manitoba.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed C Robbie Payne to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Released G Logan Flodell from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Nick Isaacson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Tyler Parks from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s Mikael Robidoux four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Allen. Fined Utah’s Tyler Penner an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Iowa.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Triston Theriot from his standard player contract (SPC).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Anthony Nellis to Manitoba (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Zeca (Jose Carlos Cracco Neto) for the 2022 season pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

LAFC — Acquired D Ryan Hollingshead from FC Dallas in exchange for D Marco Farfan.

LA GALAXY — Acquired MF Douglas Costa via a six-month loan from Brazilian side Gremio after which he will be added as a designated player and will occupy an international roster slot and signed to a one-and-a-half-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the termination of MF Andy Polo’s contract following allegations of domestic violence.

MLS Next Pro League

COLUMBUS CREW II — Signed MF Aidan Wolf to a professional contract pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed MF Michael Gamble for the 2022 season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Re-signed Fs Ricky Rivera and signed Giovanni Montesdeoca to one-year contracts pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Announced head women’s soccer coach Jason Hamilton has resigned. Named assistant coach Emily Buccilla interim head coach.

EVANGEL — Announced it will join the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference effective the 2023-24 season.

NAVY — Named Chuck Petersen football’s offensive coordinator and Ryan Crawford the safeties coach.

NORTH ALABAMA — Named Caitlin Bullock to women’s volleyball coaching staff.

SYRACUSE — Named Michael Johnson wide receiver coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk