Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Frontier League

QUÉBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Kyle Armsworthy.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Rob Whalen.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste two games for entering the spectator stands in an attempt to confront a fan in a game on Feb. 7 against Miami.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Paul Watson.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Acquired G P.J. Dozier and C Bol Bol from Boston for draft considerations. Waived Gs Michael Carter-Williams, P.J. Dozier and E’Twaun Moore.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Acquired Fs Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young from San Antonio in exchange for G Goran Dragic and draft considerations then waived Eubanks.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed G Rebekah Gardner to a spring training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Andre Curtis safeties coach.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Josh Pederson to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Tyqwan Glass on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted D Tyler Lewington and C Jack Studnicka to the active roster from Providence (AHL). Reassigned C Oskar Steen to Providence.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Named Jay Woodcroft head coach and Dave Manson assistant coach after firing Dave Tippett and Jim Playfair. Signed C Brad Malone to a one-year, two-way contract. Promoted D Markus Niemelainen to the active roster from Bakersfield (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Tye Felhaber to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed C Justin Dowling on waivers. Reassigned D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Manitoba (AHL). Activated RW Austin Poganski and D Neal Pionk from COVID-19 protocols.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Texas Stars F Jeremy Gregoire one game for an interference incident in a game on Feb. 8 against Manitoba.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed C Robbie Payne to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Released G Logan Flodell from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Nick Isaacson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Tyler Parks from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned F Reid Perepeluk to Kansas City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s Mikael Robidoux four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Allen. Fined Utah’s Tyler Penner an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Iowa.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Chad Butcher from injured reserve. Placed D Ben Owen on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Joe Widmar from Greenville trade and placed him on the reserve list. Activated G Justin Kapelmaster from the reserve list. Placed G Michael Lackey on injured reserve effective Feb. 10.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Triston Theriot from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated Ds Adrien Beraldo and Riese Zmolek from injured reserve. Placed G Dereck on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Theo Calvas on the reserve list and D Marcus Crawford on injured reserve effective Feb. 6.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Dylan Labbe. Claimed F Brendan Soucie from Newfoundland waivers.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from the reserve list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Blake Hillman to Providence (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Anthony Nellis to Manitoba (AHL). Signed d Dannick Malouin and F Brendan Hamelin to the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Zeca (Jose Carlos Cracco Neto) for the 2022 season pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

LAFC — Acquired D Ryan Hollingshead from FC Dallas in exchange for D Marco Farfan.

LA GALAXY — Acquired MF Douglas Costa via a six-month loan from Brazilian side Gremio after which he will be added as a designated player and will occupy an international roster slot and signed to a one-and-a-half-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the termination of MF Andy Polo’s contract following allegations of domestic violence.

MLS Next Pro League

COLUMBUS CREW II — Signed MF Aidan Wolf to a professional contract pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed MF Michael Gamble for the 2022 season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Re-signed Fs Ricky Rivera and signed Giovanni Montesdeoca to one-year contracts pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Announced head women’s soccer coach Jason Hamilton has resigned. Named assistant coach Emily Buccilla interim head coach.

EVANGEL — Announced it will join the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference effective the 2023-24 season.

NAVY — Named Chuck Petersen football’s offensive coordinator and Ryan Crawford the safeties coach.

NORTH ALABAMA — Named Caitlin Bullock to women’s volleyball coaching staff.

SYRACUSE — Named Michael Johnson wide receiver coach.

