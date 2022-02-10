Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Minor League
|Frontier League
QUÉBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Kyle Armsworthy.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Rob Whalen.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste two games for entering the spectator stands in an attempt to confront a fan in a game on Feb. 7 against Miami.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G Armoni Brooks.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Paul Watson.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Acquired G P.J. Dozier and C Bol Bol from Boston for draft considerations. Waived Gs Michael Carter-Williams, P.J. Dozier and E’Twaun Moore.
PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired G Aaron Holiday from Washington.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Acquired Fs Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young from San Antonio in exchange for G Goran Dragic and draft considerations, then waived Eubanks.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Signed G Rebekah Gardner to a spring training camp contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Andre Curtis safeties coach.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Josh Pederson to a reserve/future contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Tyqwan Glass on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted D Tyler Lewington and C Jack Studnicka to the active roster from Providence (AHL). Reassigned C Oskar Steen to Providence.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL) from Utah (ECHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Named Jay Woodcroft head coach and Dave Manson assistant coach after firing Dave Tippett and Jim Playfair. Signed C Brad Malone to a one-year, two-way contract. Promoted Ds Markus Niemelainen and Philip Broberg to the active roster from Bakersfield (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Tye Felhaber to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed C Justin Dowling on waivers. Reassigned D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Manitoba (AHL). Activated RW Austin Poganski and D Neal Pionk from COVID-19 protocols.
AHL — Suspended Texas Stars F Jeremy Gregoire one game for an interference incident in a game on Feb. 8 against Manitoba.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed C Robbie Payne to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Released G Logan Flodell from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Nick Isaacson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Tyler Parks from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned F Reid Perepeluk to Kansas City (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s Mikael Robidoux four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Allen. Fined Utah’s Tyler Penner an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 9 against Iowa.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Chad Butcher from injured reserve. Placed D Ben Owen on the reserve list.
INDY FUEL — Acquired F Joe Widmar from Greenville trade and placed him on the reserve list. Activated G Justin Kapelmaster from the reserve list. Placed G Michael Lackey on injured reserve effective Feb. 10.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Triston Theriot from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated Ds Adrien Beraldo and Riese Zmolek from injured reserve. Placed G Dereck on the reserve list.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Theo Calvas on the reserve list and D Marcus Crawford on injured reserve effective Feb. 6.
MAINE MARINERS — Released D Dylan Labbe. Claimed F Brendan Soucie from Newfoundland waivers.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from the reserve list.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Blake Hillman to Providence (AHL).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Anthony Nellis to Manitoba (AHL). Signed d Dannick Malouin and F Brendan Hamelin to the active roster.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Zeca (Jose Carlos Cracco Neto) for the 2022 season pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
LAFC — Acquired D Ryan Hollingshead from FC Dallas in exchange for D Marco Farfan.
LA GALAXY — Acquired MF Douglas Costa via a six-month loan from Brazilian side Gremio after which he will be added as a designated player and will occupy an international roster slot and signed to a one-and-a-half-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the termination of MF Andy Polo’s contract following allegations of domestic violence.
COLUMBUS CREW II — Signed MF Aidan Wolf to a professional contract pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed MF Michael Gamble for the 2022 season.
UNION OMAHA — Re-signed Fs Ricky Rivera and signed Giovanni Montesdeoca to one-year contracts pending league and federation approval.
EAST CAROLINA — Announced head women’s soccer coach Jason Hamilton has resigned. Named assistant coach Emily Buccilla interim head coach.
EVANGEL — Announced it will join the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference effective the 2023-24 season.
NAVY — Named Chuck Petersen football’s offensive coordinator and Ryan Crawford the safeties coach.
NORTH ALABAMA — Named Caitlin Bullock to women’s volleyball coaching staff.
SYRACUSE — Named Michael Johnson wide receiver coach.
