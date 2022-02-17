Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Letitia Selk vice president of products and technology.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Chris Ware director of baseball communications and Jim Hogan baseball communications coordinator.

Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Parker Brahms.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Cristian Laboy.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Chris Baker.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Ty Greene and 2B Luke Navigato.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Geoff Bramblett to the Gastonia (AL) for a player to be named later.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jake Dexter to a contract extension. Signed INF Joey Gonzalez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Adonis Rosa.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Waived C Tristan Thompson.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Louis King.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed G/F Kahleah Cooper to a core contact and Gs Courtney Vandersloo and Allie Quigley to regular contracts.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G/F Meme Jackson to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Frankie Luvu to a two-year contract extension.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Ejiro Evero defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes special team coordinator and Marcus Dixon defensive line coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a two-year contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Press Taylor offensive coach, Mike Caldwell defensive coach, Heath Farwell special teams coach, Jim Bob Cooter passing game coordinator, Mike McCoy quarterback coach, Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Chris Jackson wide receiver coach, Richard Angulo tight end coach, Bernie Parmalee running back coach, Andrew Breiner assistant quarterback coach, Will Harriger assistant wide receiver coach, Todd Washington assistant offensive line coach, Nick Williams offensive quality control coach, Bob Sutton senior defensive assistant, Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Bill Shuey outside linebacker coach, Tony Gilbert inside linebacker coach, Cody Grimm safeties coach, Deshea Townsend cornerback/defensive pass game coordinator, Rory Segrest assistant defensive line coach, Patrick Reilly defensive quality control coach, Luke Thompson assistant special teams coach, ElizaBeth Mayer assistant to the head coach and Tyler Wolf director of team administration.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Cre’von LeBlanc to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a reserve/future contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Brian Angelichio tight end/passing game coordinator, Ed Donatell defensive coordinator, Jerrod Johnson assistant quarterback coach, Chris Kuper offensive line coach, Curtis Modkins running back/running game coordinator, Chris O’Hara quarterback coach, Mike Pettine assistant head coach, Justin Rascati assistant offensive line coach and Chris Rumph defensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Activated D Urho Vaakanainen from injured reserve. Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Michael McNiven to Laval (AHL) on loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Chase Priskie to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL). Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman to Reading (ECHL) from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired C Adam Brooks off waivers from Vegas.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc and F Zach Jordan from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Traded LW Adam Johnson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled F Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD — Loaned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Ryan Cook from Norfolk in trade. Activated F Shawn Weller from injured reserve and F Peter MacArthur from the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Anthony Rinaldi to Tucson (AHL).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Evan Wardley on the reserve list. Recalled F Colby McAuley from Hershey (AHL) loan.

INDY FUEL — Traded D Mike Lee to Kansas City in exchange for F Bryan Lemos. Acquired F Ryan Valentini from a Rapid City in trade and placed him on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas from the reserve list. Placed F Ryan Galt on the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Loaned F Mathew Santos to Laval (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Ryan Carlson to the active roster. Placed D Mackenzie Dwyer on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from Hershey (AHL) loan.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Claimed F Nick Mangone off waivers from Wheeling.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nick Mangone from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Matthew Quercia.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ben Reveno to an MLS NEXT Pro contract pending league and federation approval.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Tom Edwards to a one-year loan contract pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international trade certificate (ITC). Signed MF Serge Mgoma to a four-year MLS Homegrown contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Justin Rasmussen to a one-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League-

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Meggie Dougherty Howard to a one-year contract and G Kaylie Collins to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded F Kumi Yokoyama to Gotham FC for a 2023 natural fourth round draft pick.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Anthony Davis II running back coach and Ricky Spradling wide receiver coach for football.

DAYTON — Named Braden Layer quarterback coach/passing coordinator for football.

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Cy Butler coordinator of recreational and fitness programs.

