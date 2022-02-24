Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Joe DeCarlo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Willie Cauley-Stein to a ten-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ryan Pace senior personnel executive.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named John Butler defensive back coach/passing game coordinator, Bobby Babich linebackers coach, Jim Salgado safeties coach, Marcus West assistant defensive line coach, Jaylon Finner and Kyle Shurmur defensive quality control coaches, Cory Harkey assistant special team coach, Nick Lacy strength and conditioning coach, Austin Gund fellowship coach. Announced the retirement of Bob Babich.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Feinstein director of football administration.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Tae Davis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jalen Chatfield from Chicago (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Dominik Bokk to Berlin Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Emil Bemstron and D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Claimed F Marian Studenic off waivers from New Jersey. Recalled F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL). Placed D Andrej Sekera on long term injured reserve effective Jan. 28. Placed F Tanner Kero on waivers.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned RW Brett Leason to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Blake Siebenaler from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned D Carl Neill and C Cedric Desruisseaux to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed LW Ara Nazarian to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired LW Nick Pastujov.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired an international roster spot for 2022 in a trade with Philadelphia Union for general allocation money (GAM) in 2023.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Loaned F David Egbo to USL Championship side Memphis 901 SC through the 2022 season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed F Chavany Willis pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Brian Bradley assistant men’s soccer coach.

