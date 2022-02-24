Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Joe DeCarlo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Willie Cauley-Stein to a ten-day contract.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Tremont Waters and a second round draft pick from Wisconsin in exchange for G Frank Mason III and their 2022 first round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ryan Pace senior personnel executive.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named John Butler defensive back coach/passing game coordinator, Bobby Babich linebackers coach, Jim Salgado safeties coach, Marcus West assistant defensive line coach, Jaylon Finner and Kyle Shurmur defensive quality control coaches, Cory Harkey assistant special team coach, Nick Lacy strength and conditioning coach, Austin Gund fellowship coach. Announced the retirement of Bob Babich.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Feinstein director of football administration.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Tae Davis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G Josef Korenar to Rapid City (ECHL) from Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jalen Chatfield from Chicago (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Dominik Bokk to Berlin Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Emil Bemstron and D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Claimed F Marian Studenic off waivers from New Jersey. Recalled F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL). Placed D Andrej Sekera on long term injured reserve effective Jan. 28. Placed F Tanner Kero on waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Dougie Hamilton from injured reserve.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). Recalled RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned RW Brett Leason to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Blake Siebenaler from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned D Carl Neill and C Cedric Desruisseaux to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed LW Ara Nazarian to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired LW Nick Pastujov.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Greenville’s F Liam Pecararo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 23 against South Carolina.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Sacha Roy from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired D Kylor Wall.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Named Diego Restrepo head of goalkeeping.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired an international roster spot for 2022 in a trade with Philadelphia Union for general allocation money (GAM) in 2023.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Loaned F David Egbo to USL Championship side Memphis 901 SC through the 2022 season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed F Chavany Willis pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Denard Robinson assistant director of player personnel.

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Brian Bradley assistant men’s soccer coach.

