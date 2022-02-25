Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Joe DeCarlo.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Promoted Max Johnson to General Manager.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Javier Betancourt to the Staten Island Ferry (AL). Received OF Dondrei Hubbard from the Grand Junction (PL). Signed RHP Julio Vivas.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Chris Carpio and OF Demetrious Moorer.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C/RHP Devon Fisher to the Idaho Falls (PL). Released C Zach Almond and RHP Pedro Fernandez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Colt Mink.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Willie Cauley-Stein to a ten-day contract.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Tremont Waters and a second round draft pick from Wisconsin in exchange for G Frank Mason III and their 2022 first round draft pick.

National Women’s Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Lauren Manis to a spring training camp contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS – Signed F Stephanie Mavunga to a spring training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ryan Pace senior personnel executive.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed S Tony Jefferson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named John Butler defensive back coach/passing game coordinator, Bobby Babich linebackers coach, Jim Salgado safeties coach, Marcus West assistant defensive line coach, Jaylon Finner and Kyle Shurmur defensive quality control coaches, Cory Harkey assistant special team coach, Nick Lacy strength and conditioning coach, Austin Gund fellowship coach. Announced the retirement of Bob Babich.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Ian Thomas to a three-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Feinstein director of football administration.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Tae Davis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DL Renell Wren.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G Josef Korenar to Rapid City (ECHL) from Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jalen Chatfield from Chicago (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Dominik Bokk to Berlin Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Emil Bemstron and D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Claimed F Marian Studenic off waivers from New Jersey. Recalled F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL). Placed D Andrej Sekera on long term injured reserve effective Jan. 28. Placed F Tanner Kero on waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Dougie Hamilton from injured reserve.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). Recalled RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitri Semykin to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned RW Brett Leason to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Blake Siebenaler from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned D Carl Neill and C Cedric Desruisseaux to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY — Reassigned G Alex Sakellaropoulos to Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned D Hayden Shaw to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed LW Ara Nazarian to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired LW Nick Pastujov.

STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned D Nola Valleau to Orlando (ECHL) on loan.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Greenville’s F Liam Pecararo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 23 against South Carolina.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Branden Troock from injured reserve and Fs Josh Winquist and Chad Costello from the reserve list. Placed Fs Kolten Olynek and Dawson Butt on the reserve list and D Ben Carroll on injured reserve effective Feb. 12.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired G Michael Bullion from Norfolk trade and F Joe Manchurek from a Wichita trade.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Sacha Roy from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired D Kylor Wall.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Chris Cameron on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Roshen Jaswal from Maine waiver.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Loaned D Eric Williams to Chicago (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Bailey Brkin and F Canon Pieper. Signed G Ty Taylor to the active roster. Acquired G Ryan Novalis from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Jackson Keane on the reserve list. Released G Ryan Novalis to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TROIS-RIVIERES — Placed F Kevin Auger and D Alexis Girard on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Jackson Leef from Cincinnati trade. Activated F Jimmy Soper from the reserve list. Placed D Jarod Hilderman on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Charles-Edouard D’Astous from the reserve list. Placed D Luke Martin on injured reserve effective Feb. 13.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Named Diego Restrepo head of goalkeeping.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired an international roster spot for 2022 in a trade with Philadelphia Union for general allocation money (GAM) in 2023.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Loaned F David Egbo to USL Championship side Memphis 901 SC through the 2022 season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed F Chavany Willis pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Denard Robinson assistant director of player personnel.

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Brian Bradley assistant men’s soccer coach.

