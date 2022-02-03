Trending:
Timberlake scores 26 to lift Towson over Hofstra 78-68

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 9:35 pm
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had a career-high 26 points as Towson topped Hofstra 78-68 on Thursday night.

Timberlake made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and six assists.

Charles Thompson had 16 points for Towson (17-6, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Juwan Gray added 11 points. Cam Holden had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Towson had a season-high 21 assists.

Aaron Estrada had 22 points and seven assists for the Pride (13-9, 5-4). Jalen Ray added 17 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Pride this season. Towson defeated Hofstra 78-66 on Jan. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

