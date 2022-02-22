Toledo 92, W. Michigan 50

TOLEDO (22-6)
Millner 11-14 1-3 28, Shumate 3-5 1-2 8, Dennis 5-11 0-0 11, Moss 5-9 0-0 12, Rollins 7-13 4-5 20, Carcoana 2-3 2-2 6, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Jacobi 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Burge 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 36-70 9-14 92.
W. MICHIGAN (6-22)
Hastings 3-5 3-4 9, McMillan 1-6 0-0 2, Artis White 2-14 0-0 6, Freeman 2-4 0-0 6, Norman 3-14 0-0 9, Wright 2-4 0-1 4, Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Martin 0-1 2-2 2, Etchison 1-4 0-0 3, Kimble 0-1 0-0 0, Kolp 1-2 0-2 2, Lobsinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 5-9 50.
Halftime_Toledo 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 11-27 (Millner 5-6, Rollins 2-4, Moss 2-5, Shumate 1-2, Dennis 1-5, Carcoana 0-1, Farmer 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Saunders 0-2), W. Michigan 9-33 (Norman 3-9, Freeman 2-4, Artis White 2-10, Etchison 1-2, Smith 1-4, Hastings 0-1, Martin 0-1, McMillan 0-2). Rebounds_Toledo 52 (Dennis 9), W. Michigan 26 (Hastings, Wright 7). Assists_Toledo 19 (Dennis, Rollins 7), W. Michigan 11 (Hastings 3). Total Fouls_Toledo 13, W. Michigan 15. A_1,660 (5,421).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.