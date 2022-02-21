Toledo faces Western Michigan after Shumate’s 29-point performance

Toledo Rockets (21-6, 13-3 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-21, 2-14 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Western Michigan Broncos after JT Shumate scored 29 points in Toledo’s 68-66 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos are 4-8 in home games. Western Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 13-3 in conference play. Toledo ranks second in the MAC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 83-56 on Dec. 30. Shumate scored 22 points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 20.2 points for the Broncos. B. Artis White is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Ryan Rollins is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rockets. Rayj Dennis is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.