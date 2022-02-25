Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toledo hosts Miami (OH) following Millner’s 28-point game

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-15, 6-11 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 28 points in Toledo’s 92-50 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Rockets are 11-1 on their home court. Toledo averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Rayj Dennis with 3.9.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The RedHawks have gone 6-11 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Dae Dae Grant averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rockets won 75-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Ryan Rollins led the Rockets with 22 points, and Mekhi Lairy led the RedHawks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Dennis is averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Grant is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!