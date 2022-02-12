Toledo visits Northern Illinois, looks for 50th win this season

Toledo Rockets (19-5, 11-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-15, 3-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo will try to earn its 20th victory of the season when the Rockets take on the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Huskies are 2-4 on their home court. Northern Illinois is seventh in the MAC in team defense, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Rockets have gone 11-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks ninth in college basketball scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 2.3.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Rockets won the last matchup 94-63 on Jan. 8. Dennis scored 16 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Ryan Rollins is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

