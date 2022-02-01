Tom Brady Career Statistics

Regular Season G Comp Att Pct Yds Avg TD Int 2000 NE 1 1 3 56.7 6 2.0 0 0 2001 NE 15 264 413 63.9 2843 6.9 18 12 2002 NE 16 373 601 62.0 3764 6.3 28 14 2003 NE 16 317 527 60.1 3620 6.9 23 12 2004 NE 16 288 474 60.8 3692 6.9 28 14 2005 NE 16 334 530 63.0 4110 7.8 26 14 2006 NE 16 319 516 61.8 3529 6.8 24 12 2007 NE 16 398 578 68.9 4806 8.3 50 8 2008 NE 1 7 11 63.6 76 6.9 0 0 2009 NE 16 371 565 65.6 4398 7.8 28 13 2010 NE 16 324 492 65.8 3900 7.9 36 4 2011 NE 16 401 611 65.6 5235 8.6 39 12 2012 NE 16 401 637 62.9 4827 7.6 34 8 2013 NE 16 380 628 60.5 4343 6.9 25 11 2014 NE 16 373 582 64.0 4109 7.1 33 9 2015 NE 16 402 624 64.4 4770 7.6 36 7 2016 NE 12 291 432 67.3 3554 8.2 28 2 2017 NE 16 385 581 66.2 4577 7.9 32 8 2018 NE 16 375 570 65.8 4355 7.6 29 11 2019 NE 16 373 613 60.9 4057 6.6 24 8 2020 TB 16 401 610 65.7 4633 7.6 40 12 2021 TB 17 485 719 67.5 5316 7.4 43 12 Total 318 7263 11317 64.2 84520 7.5 624 203

Postseason G Comp Att Pct Yds Avg TD Int 2001 NE 3 60 97 61.9 572 5.9 1 1 2003 NE 3 75 126 59.5 792 6.3 5 2 2004 NE 3 55 81 67.9 587 7.2 5 0 2005 NE 2 35 63 55.6 542 8.6 4 2 2006 NE 3 70 119 58.8 724 6.1 5 4 2007 NE 3 77 109 70.6 737 6.8 6 3 2009 NE 1 23 42 54.8 154 3.7 2 3 2010 NE 1 29 45 64.4 299 6.6 2 1 2011 NE 3 75 111 67.6 878 7.9 8 4 2012 NE 2 54 94 57.4 664 7.1 4 2 2013 NE 2 37 63 58.7 475 7.5 1 0 2014 NE 3 93 135 68.9 921 6.8 10 4 2015 NE 2 55 98 56.1 612 6.2 3 2 2016 NE 3 93 142 65.5 1137 8.0 7 3 2017 NE 3 89 139 64.0 1132 8.1 8 0 2018 NE 3 85 125 68.0 953 7.6 2 3 2019 NE 1 20 37 54.1 209 5.6 0 1 2020 TB 4 81 138 58.7 1061 7.7 10 3 2021 TB 2 59 91 64.8 600 6.6 3 1 Total 47 1165 1855 62.8 13049 7.0 86 39

Most Valuable Player: 2007, 2010, 2017

Offensive Player of the Year: 2007, 2010

Comeback Player: 2009

Pro Bowl: 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Super Bowl champion: 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Notable NFL Records: Super Bowl wins by player seven, 243 regular season wins, 35 postseason wins, 278 combined wins, .769 winning percentage, career passing TDs 624, career passing yards 84,520, five Super Bowl MVPs, most games played by a non-kicker 318

