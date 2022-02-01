Tom Brady Career Statistics

|Regular Season
|
|G
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Int
|2000 NE
|1
|1
|3
|56.7
|6
|2.0
|0
|0
|2001 NE
|15
|264
|413
|63.9
|2843
|6.9
|18
|12
|2002 NE
|16
|373
|601
|62.0
|3764
|6.3
|28
|14
|2003 NE
|16
|317
|527
|60.1
|3620
|6.9
|23
|12
|2004 NE
|16
|288
|474
|60.8
|3692
|6.9
|28
|14
|2005 NE
|16
|334
|530
|63.0
|4110
|7.8
|26
|14
|2006 NE
|16
|319
|516
|61.8
|3529
|6.8
|24
|12
|2007 NE
|16
|398
|578
|68.9
|4806
|8.3
|50
|8
|2008 NE
|1
|7
|11
|63.6
|76
|6.9
|0
|0
|2009 NE
|16
|371
|565
|65.6
|4398
|7.8
|28
|13
|2010 NE
|16
|324
|492
|65.8
|3900
|7.9
|36
|4
|2011 NE
|16
|401
|611
|65.6
|5235
|8.6
|39
|12
|2012 NE
|16
|401
|637
|62.9
|4827
|7.6
|34
|8
|2013 NE
|16
|380
|628
|60.5
|4343
|6.9
|25
|11
|2014 NE
|16
|373
|582
|64.0
|4109
|7.1
|33
|9
|2015 NE
|16
|402
|624
|64.4
|4770
|7.6
|36
|7
|2016 NE
|12
|291
|432
|67.3
|3554
|8.2
|28
|2
|2017 NE
|16
|385
|581
|66.2
|4577
|7.9
|32
|8
|2018 NE
|16
|375
|570
|65.8
|4355
|7.6
|29
|11
|2019 NE
|16
|373
|613
|60.9
|4057
|6.6
|24
|8
|2020 TB
|16
|401
|610
|65.7
|4633
|7.6
|40
|12
|2021 TB
|17
|485
|719
|67.5
|5316
|7.4
|43
|12
|Total
|318
|7263
|11317
|64.2
|84520
|7.5
|624
|203
|Postseason
|
|G
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Int
|2001 NE
|3
|60
|97
|61.9
|572
|5.9
|1
|1
|2003 NE
|3
|75
|126
|59.5
|792
|6.3
|5
|2
|2004 NE
|3
|55
|81
|67.9
|587
|7.2
|5
|0
|2005 NE
|2
|35
|63
|55.6
|542
|8.6
|4
|2
|2006 NE
|3
|70
|119
|58.8
|724
|6.1
|5
|4
|2007 NE
|3
|77
|109
|70.6
|737
|6.8
|6
|3
|2009 NE
|1
|23
|42
|54.8
|154
|3.7
|2
|3
|2010 NE
|1
|29
|45
|64.4
|299
|6.6
|2
|1
|2011 NE
|3
|75
|111
|67.6
|878
|7.9
|8
|4
|2012 NE
|2
|54
|94
|57.4
|664
|7.1
|4
|2
|2013 NE
|2
|37
|63
|58.7
|475
|7.5
|1
|0
|2014 NE
|3
|93
|135
|68.9
|921
|6.8
|10
|4
|2015 NE
|2
|55
|98
|56.1
|612
|6.2
|3
|2
|2016 NE
|3
|93
|142
|65.5
|1137
|8.0
|7
|3
|2017 NE
|3
|89
|139
|64.0
|1132
|8.1
|8
|0
|2018 NE
|3
|85
|125
|68.0
|953
|7.6
|2
|3
|2019 NE
|1
|20
|37
|54.1
|209
|5.6
|0
|1
|2020 TB
|4
|81
|138
|58.7
|1061
|7.7
|10
|3
|2021 TB
|2
|59
|91
|64.8
|600
|6.6
|3
|1
|Total
|47
|1165
|1855
|62.8
|13049
|7.0
|86
|39
Most Valuable Player: 2007, 2010, 2017
Offensive Player of the Year: 2007, 2010
Comeback Player: 2009
Pro Bowl: 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Super Bowl champion: 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021
Notable NFL Records: Super Bowl wins by player seven, 243 regular season wins, 35 postseason wins, 278 combined wins, .769 winning percentage, career passing TDs 624, career passing yards 84,520, five Super Bowl MVPs, most games played by a non-kicker 318
