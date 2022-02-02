Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 8:49 pm
1 min read
      
Wednesday

No. 1. Auburn (21-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Saturday.

No. 2. Gonzaga (17-2) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Thursday.

No. 3. UCLA (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Arizona, Thursday.

No. 4. Purdue (19-3) beat Minnesota 88-73. Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

No. 5. Kentucky (17-4) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

No. 6. Houston (18-2) vs. Tulane. Next: at Cincinnati, Saturday.

No. 7. Arizona (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 UCLA, Thursday.

No. 8. Baylor (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 9. Duke (18-3) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Saturday.

No. 10. Kansas (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 11. Wisconsin (17-3) at No. 18 Illinois. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

No. 12. Villanova (16-5) at No. 24 Marquette. Next: vs. No. 17 UConn, Saturday.

        Read more: Sports News

No. 13. Michigan St. (17-4) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 14. Texas Tech (17-5) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 15. Providence (19-2) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Sunday.

No. 16. Ohio St. (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

No. 17. UConn (15-5) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Villanova, Saturday.

No. 18. Illinois (15-5) vs. No. 11 Wisconsin. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

No. 19. Southern Cal (18-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Thursday.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

No. 20. Iowa St. (16-6) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Texas, Saturday.

No. 21. Xavier (15-5) vs. Butler. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

No. 22. Tennessee (15-6) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 23. Texas (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa St., Saturday.

No. 24. Marquette (15-7) vs. No. 12 Villanova. Next: vs. No. 17 UConn, Tuesday.

No. 25. LSU (16-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa