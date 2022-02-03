Thursday

No. 1. Auburn (21-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Saturday.

No. 2. Gonzaga (17-2) at San Diego. Next: at BYU, Saturday.

No. 3. UCLA (16-3) lost to No. 7 Arizona 76-66. Next: at Arizona St., Saturday.

No. 4. Purdue (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday.

No. 5. Kentucky (18-4) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

No. 6. Houston (19-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Saturday.

No. 7. Arizona (18-2) beat No. 3 UCLA 76-66. Next: vs. No. 19 Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 8. Baylor (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 9. Duke (18-3) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Saturday.

No. 10. Kansas (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 11. Wisconsin (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

No. 12. Villanova (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 UConn, Saturday.

No. 13. Michigan St. (17-4) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 14. Texas Tech (17-5) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 15. Providence (19-2) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Sunday.

No. 16. Ohio St. (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland, Sunday.

No. 17. UConn (15-5) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Villanova, Saturday.

No. 18. Illinois (16-5) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

No. 19. Southern Cal (18-3) at Arizona St. Next: at No. 7 Arizona, Saturday.

No. 20. Iowa St. (16-6) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Texas, Saturday.

No. 21. Xavier (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

No. 22. Tennessee (15-6) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 23. Texas (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa St., Saturday.

No. 24. Marquette (16-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 UConn, Tuesday.

No. 25. LSU (16-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

