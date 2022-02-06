Sunday

No. 1. Auburn (22-1) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Tuesday.

No. 2. Gonzaga (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Thursday.

No. 3. UCLA (16-4) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Tuesday.

No. 4. Purdue (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Illinois, Tuesday.

No. 5. Kentucky (19-4) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

No. 6. Houston (20-2) beat Cincinnati 80-58. Next: at SMU, Wednesday.

No. 7. Arizona (19-2) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Monday.

No. 8. Baylor (19-4) did not play. Next: at Kansas St., Wednesday.

No. 9. Duke (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Monday.

No. 10. Kansas (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Texas, Monday.

No. 11. Wisconsin (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Michigan St., Tuesday.

No. 12. Villanova (17-6) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

No. 13. Michigan St. (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Wisconsin, Tuesday.

No. 14. Texas Tech (18-5) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Wednesday.

No. 15. Providence (20-2) beat Georgetown 71-52. Next: vs DePaul, Saturday.

No. 16. Ohio St. (14-5) beat Maryland 82-67. Next: at Rutgers, Wednesday.

No. 17. UConn (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Marquette, Tuesday.

No. 18. Illinois (17-5) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Purdue, Tuesday.

No. 19. Southern Cal (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Tuesday.

No. 20. Iowa St. (16-7) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Tuesday.

No. 21. Xavier (16-6) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.

No. 22. Tennessee (16-6) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Wednesday.

No. 23. Texas (17-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Kansas, Monday.

No. 24. Marquette (16-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 UConn, Tuesday.

No. 25. LSU (16-7) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Tuesday.

