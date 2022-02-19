Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
No. 1 Gonzaga (22-2) vs. Santa Clara. Next: at San Francisco, Thursday.
No. 2 Auburn (24-3) lost to Florida 63-62. Next: vs. Mississippi, Wednesday.
No. 3 Arizona (23-2) vs. Oregon. Next: at Utah, Thursday.
No. 4 Kentucky (22-5) beat No. 25 Alabama 90-81. Next: vs. LSU, Wednesday.
No. 5 Purdue (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.
No. 6 Kansas (21-4) at West Virginia. Next: vs. Kansas St., Tuesday.
No. 7 Baylor (22-5) beat TCU 71-63. Next: at Oklahoma St., Monday.
No. 8 Providence (21-3) did not play. Next: at Butler, Sunday.
No. 9 Duke (22-4) vs. Florida St. Next: at Virginia, Wednesday.
No. 10 Villanova (20-6) vs. Georgetown. Next: at No. 24 UConn, Tuesday.
No. 11 Texas Tech (21-6) beat No. 20 Texas 61-55. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.
No. 12 Illinois (19-7) beat No. 19 Michigan St 79-74. Next: vs. No. 18 Ohio St., Thursday.
No. 13 UCLA (18-5) vs. Washington. Next: vs. Arizona St., Monday.
No. 14 Houston (21-4) did not play. Next: at Wichita St., Sunday.
No. 15 Wisconsin (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Sunday.
No. 16 Tennessee (19-6) at No. 23 Arkansas. Next: at Missouri, Tuesday.
No. 17 Southern Cal (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Sunday.
No. 18 Ohio St. (16-7) lost to Iowa 75-62. Next: vs. Indiana, Monday.
No. 19 Michigan St. (18-8) lost to No. 12 Illinois 79-74. Next: at Iowa, Tuesday.
No. 20 Texas (19-8) lost to No. 11 Texas Tech 61-55. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.
No. 21 Murray St. (25-2) at UT-Martin. Next: vs. Belmont, Thursday.
No. 22 Wyoming (22-4) beat Air Force 75-67. Next: at Colorado St., Wednesday.
No. 23 Arkansas (20-6) vs. No. 16 Tennessee. Next: at Florida, Tuesday.
No. 24 UConn (19-7) beat Xavier 72-61. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Tuesday.
No. 25 Alabama (17-10) lost to No. 4, Kentucky 90-81. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.
