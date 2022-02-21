Monday

No. 1 Gonzaga (23-2) did not play. Next: at San Francisco, Thursday.

No. 2 Arizona (24-2) did not play. Next: at Utah, Thursday.

No. 3 Auburn (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Wednesday.

No. 4 Purdue (24-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 5 Kansas (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St., Tuesday.

No. 6 Kentucky (22-5) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Wednesday.

No. 7 Duke (23-4) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Wednesday.

No. 8 Villanova (21-6) did not play. Next: at No. 21 UConn, Tuesday.

No. 9 Texas Tech (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

No. 10 Baylor (22-5) at Oklahoma St. , OT. Next: vs. No. 5 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 11 Providence (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Wednesday.

No. 12 UCLA (20-5) beat Arizona St. 66-52. Next: at Oregon, Thursday.

No. 13 Wisconsin (21-5) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

No. 14 Houston (22-4) did not play. Next: at Tulane, Wednesday.

No. 15 Illinois (19-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Ohio St., Thursday.

No. 16 Southern Cal (23-4) did not play. Next: at Oregon St., Thursday.

No. 17 Tennessee (19-7) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Tuesday.

No. 18 Arkansas (21-6) did not play. Next: at Florida, Tuesday.

No. 19 Murray St. (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. Belmont, Thursday.

No. 20 Texas (19-8) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

No. 21 UConn (19-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Villanova, Tuesday.

No. 22 Ohio St. (17-7) beat Indiana 80-69, OT. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (22-6) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Thursday.

No. 24 Alabama (17-10) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

No. 25 Iowa (18-8) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Tuesday.

