Sports News

Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:58 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday

No. 1 Gonzaga (24-2) beat San Francisco 89-73. Next: at No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Cal), Saturday.

No. 2 Arizona (24-2) at Utah. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

No. 3 Auburn (25-3) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 4 Purdue (24-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 5 Kansas (23-4) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 6 Kentucky (23-5) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 7 Duke (24-4) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 8 Villanova (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Providence, Tuesday.

No. 9 Texas Tech (22-6) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 10 Baylor (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 11 Providence (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

No. 12 UCLA (20-6) lost to Oregon 68-63. Next: at Oregon St., Saturday.

No. 13 Wisconsin (22-5) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 14 Houston (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Sunday.

No. 15 Illinois (19-8) lost to No. 22 Ohio St. 86-83. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

No. 16 Southern Cal (23-4) at Oregon St. Next: at Oregon, Saturday.

No. 17 Tennessee (20-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 18 Arkansas (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 19 Murray St. (27-2) beat Belmont 76-43. Next: at SE Missouri, Saturday.

No. 20 Texas (20-8) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 21 UConn (20-7) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Sunday.

No. 22 Ohio St. (18-7) beat No. 15 Illinois 86-83. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (22-6) at San Diego. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 24 Alabama (18-10) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 25 Iowa (19-8) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Friday.

