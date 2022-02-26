On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:19 pm
No. 1 Gonzaga (24-2) at No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Cal). Next: WCC Conference Tournament, TBD.

No. 2 Arizona (25-2) at Colorado. Next: at No. 16 Southern Cal, Tuesday.

No. 3 Auburn (25-3) at No. 17 Tennessee. Next: at Mississippi St., Wednesday.

No. 4 Purdue (24-5) lost to Michigan St. 68-35. Next: at. No. 13 Wisconsin, Tuesday.

No. 5 Kansas (23-4) at No. 10 Baylor. Next: at. TCU, Tuesday.

No. 6 Kentucky (23-5) at No. 18 Arkansas. Next: vs. Mississippi, Tuesday.

No. 7 Duke (24-4) at Syracuse. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

No. 8 Villanova (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Providence, Tuesday.

No. 9 Texas Tech (22-6) at TCU. Next: vs. Kansas St., Monday.

No. 10 Baylor (23-5) vs. No. 5 Kansas. Next: at No. 20 Texas, Monday.

No. 11 Providence (23-3) vs. Creighton. Next: at No. 8 Villanova, Tuesday.

No. 12 UCLA (20-6) at Oregon St. Next: at Washington, Monday.

No. 13 Wisconsin (22-5) at Rutgers. Next: vs. No. 4 Purdue, Tuesday.

No. 14 Houston (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Sunday.

No. 15 Illinois (19-8) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

No. 16 Southern Cal (24-4) at Oregon. Next: vs. No. 2 Arizona, Tuesday.

No. 17 Tennessee (20-7) vs. No. 3 Auburn. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.

No. 18 Arkansas (22-6) vs. No. 5 Kentucky. Next: vs. LSU, Wednesday.

No. 19 Murray St. (27-2) at SE Missouri. Next: OVC Conference Tournament, TBD.

No. 20 Texas (20-8) at West Virginia. Next: vs. No. 10 Baylor, Monday.

No. 21 UConn (20-7) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Sunday.

No. 22 Ohio St. (18-7) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (23-6) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga. Next: WCC Conference Tournament, TBD.

No. 24 Alabama (18-10) vs. South Carolina. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Wednesday.

No. 25 Iowa (20-8) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Monday.

