Towson 75, William & Mary 60

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 7:07 pm
WILLIAM & MARY (5-20)

Wight 1-3 0-0 2, Kochera 1-7 0-0 3, Lewis 2-2 1-2 7, Rice 4-6 1-2 11, Carroll 7-12 0-0 18, Covington 1-2 0-0 2, Hatton 2-5 0-0 4, Ayesa 3-10 0-0 9, Milkereit 1-3 0-0 2, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-51 2-4 60.

TOWSON (18-7)

Thompson 8-12 2-2 18, Gibson 6-9 1-1 17, Holden 2-9 3-6 9, Rizzuto 1-9 0-0 2, Timberlake 2-8 4-4 10, Gray 4-8 2-2 10, Nolan 3-8 0-0 9, Paar 0-1 0-0 0, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 12-15 75.

Halftime_William & Mary 35-33. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 12-28 (Carroll 4-6, Ayesa 3-10, Lewis 2-2, Rice 2-2, Kochera 1-5, Covington 0-1, Hatton 0-1, Milkereit 0-1), Towson 11-32 (Gibson 4-7, Nolan 3-6, Holden 2-3, Timberlake 2-7, Gray 0-3, Rizzuto 0-6). Rebounds_William & Mary 22 (Lewis 6), Towson 38 (Thompson 11). Assists_William & Mary 16 (Rice 6), Towson 17 (Timberlake 7). Total Fouls_William & Mary 14, Towson 13.

