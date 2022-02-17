Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55

TOWSON (20-7)
Thompson 7-13 1-2 15, Gibson 4-7 3-4 14, Holden 4-8 5-6 13, Rizzuto 3-6 1-2 10, Timberlake 6-9 4-5 18, Nolan 1-4 0-0 2, Gray 1-2 0-0 3, Paar 2-3 0-0 4, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Caliguiran 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Gill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 14-19 79.
UNC-WILMINGTON (18-8)
Baker 1-2 1-2 3, Fornes 2-8 3-4 7, Okauru 5-13 1-2 13, Phillips 1-8 0-0 2, Sims 5-14 11-12 22, White 2-3 2-4 6, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0, Samb 0-1 2-2 2, Surigao 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 20-26 55.
Halftime_Towson 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Towson 9-18 (Gibson 3-5, Rizzuto 3-5, Timberlake 2-3, Gray 1-1, Holden 0-2, Nolan 0-2), UNC-Wilmington 3-19 (Okauru 2-7, Sims 1-5, Baker 0-1, Phillips 0-2, Fornes 0-4). Fouled Out_Gray. Rebounds_Towson 39 (Thompson 12), UNC-Wilmington 23 (Okauru 6). Assists_Towson 17 (Nolan 5), UNC-Wilmington 4 (Phillips 2). Total Fouls_Towson 23, UNC-Wilmington 16.
