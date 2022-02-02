Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Trammell leads Seattle U against Grand Canyon after 20-point performance

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Seattle U Redhawks (17-4, 8-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-5, 4-3 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Darrion Trammell scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 78-63 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Antelopes are 10-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon is sixth in the WAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 4.3.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Redhawks are 8-0 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tyson averaging 4.6.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 11.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Trammell is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.8 steals for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon