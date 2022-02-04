Trammell leads Seattle U against New Mexico State after 23-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (17-5, 8-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (19-3, 7-1 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the New Mexico State Aggies after Darrion Trammell scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 78-66 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. New Mexico State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 8-1 in conference play. Seattle U has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teddy Allen is averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Trammell is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 63.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

