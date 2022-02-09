Trammell leads Seattle U against UT Rio Grande Valley after 26-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-16, 2-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-6, 8-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Darrion Trammell scored 26 points in Seattle U’s 79-64 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Redhawks have gone 13-1 at home. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Emeka Udenyi leads the Redhawks with 5.8 boards.

The Vaqueros are 2-9 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Ricky Nelson averaging 4.4.

The Redhawks and Vaqueros match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Justin Johnson is averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.