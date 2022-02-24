Trending:
Trammell leads Seattle U against Utah Valley after 24-point game

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Seattle U Redhawks (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (17-9, 8-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Darrion Trammell scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 68-55 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Wolverines are 9-2 in home games. Utah Valley ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 10.3.

The Redhawks are 12-3 in WAC play. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Redhawks won the last meeting 71-65 on Jan. 13. Cameron Tyson scored 25 points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aimaq is averaging 19.2 points and 13.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Connor Harding is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Trammell is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

