Trammell’s late 3 gets Seattle past California Baptist 67-64

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:50 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to give Seattle a 67-64 victory over California Baptist on Saturday.

Riley Grigsby had 23 points and Trammell finished with 22 for Seattle (21-6, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference)

Elijah Thomas had 16 points for the Lancers (14-13, 4-10). Ty Rowell added 13 points. Daniel Akin had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

