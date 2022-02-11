Trending:
Traore, Slater lead Long Beach to 10th straight win

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:25 am
HONOLULU (AP) — Aboubacar Traore scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, Colin Slater added 16 points and Long Beach State used a late 7-0 surge to defeat Hawaii 73-66 on Thursday night for its 10-straight victory.

Up one with under 3 minutes to go, Long Beach scored seven points in two minutes, five by Drew Cobb, his only points of the game.

Long Beach made eight of 10 from the foul line in the final 44 seconds to secure the win.

Romelle Mansel scored 11 points and Jadon Jones had 10 for Long Beach (14-9, 9-1 Big West Conference).

Noel Coleman scored 22 points for Hawaii (11-8, 6-3), the last team to beat Long Beach. Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

