Troy 61, Georgia Southern 52

TROY (16-7)

Odigie 5-7 2-3 12, Z.Williams 3-8 3-4 10, Leftridge 0-0 1-2 1, Miles 2-4 5-6 11, D.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Punter 4-9 0-0 11, T.Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Deen 1-2 0-0 3, Stampley 0-2 2-2 2, Eugene 1-1 1-1 3, Miguel 0-1 0-0 0, Geffrard 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 14-18 61.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (11-10)

Savrasov 0-3 0-0 0, Toyambi 3-6 3-5 9, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Cobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Weatherford 1-1 0-0 2, McCadden 6-13 1-3 13, Archie 3-7 5-7 11, Juozapaitis 2-5 2-2 7, Bryant 1-2 0-0 3, Curry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 13-19 52.

Halftime_Troy 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Troy 9-24 (Punter 3-5, Miles 2-4, Deen 1-2, Z.Williams 1-2, T.Smith 1-3, D.Williams 1-5, Turner 0-1, Stampley 0-2), Georgia Southern 3-11 (Cobbs 1-1, Bryant 1-2, Juozapaitis 1-4, Brown 0-1, Savrasov 0-1, Archie 0-2). Fouled Out_Z.Williams. Rebounds_Troy 25 (Punter 6), Georgia Southern 31 (Curry 7). Assists_Troy 15 (Miles 8), Georgia Southern 6 (Savrasov, Brown 2). Total Fouls_Troy 18, Georgia Southern 18. A_2,144 (3,897).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.