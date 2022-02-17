Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61

TROY (18-8)
Odigie 6-11 5-5 17, Z.Williams 1-4 2-2 4, Deen 5-7 2-2 16, Leftridge 1-1 0-0 3, D.Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Punter 3-5 0-0 8, Stampley 0-3 0-0 0, Eugene 1-4 1-2 4, Turner 0-2 3-4 3, Waters 0-1 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Miguel 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 13-15 67.
APPALACHIAN ST. (16-12)
Huntley 4-6 0-0 11, Lewis 1-3 0-2 2, Almonacy 2-7 0-1 4, Delph 6-14 3-4 17, Gregory 8-15 1-4 17, Forrest 1-5 2-2 4, Duhart 2-3 2-4 6, Eads 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 8-17 61.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Troy 10-22 (Deen 4-5, Punter 2-4, D.Williams 2-4, Leftridge 1-1, Eugene 1-3, Waters 0-1, Z.Williams 0-1, Stampley 0-3), Appalachian St. 5-15 (Huntley 3-5, Delph 2-5, Almonacy 0-1, Duhart 0-1, Forrest 0-3). Rebounds_Troy 33 (Odigie 12), Appalachian St. 26 (Lewis 9). Assists_Troy 15 (Deen 5), Appalachian St. 11 (Gregory 5). Total Fouls_Troy 18, Appalachian St. 13. A_3,017 (8,325).
