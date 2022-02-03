Troy 67, Georgia St. 63

TROY (15-7)

Odigie 5-12 7-8 17, Z.Williams 2-5 4-4 8, Leftridge 1-2 0-0 2, Miles 0-4 6-8 6, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Punter 2-4 6-6 12, Smith 3-8 5-8 12, Miguel 2-5 0-0 4, Deen 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Tshimanga 0-0 0-2 0, Stampley 0-1 0-0 0, Eugene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-46 28-36 67.

GEORGIA ST. (8-10)

Hudson 3-5 1-2 8, Nsoseme 1-4 5-9 7, Allen 5-11 4-7 15, J.Roberts 6-15 1-3 17, K.Williams 1-8 1-2 3, Thomas 1-5 2-2 4, Phillips 3-9 1-2 7, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Cylce 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 15-27 63.

Halftime_Troy 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Troy 3-13 (Punter 2-4, Smith 1-4, Deen 0-1, Leftridge 0-1, Miles 0-1, Odigie 0-1, Stampley 0-1), Georgia St. 6-22 (J.Roberts 4-7, Hudson 1-2, Allen 1-4, Johnson 0-3, Phillips 0-3, K.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Nsoseme, Thomas. Rebounds_Troy 42 (Odigie 11), Georgia St. 34 (Nsoseme 13). Assists_Troy 13 (D.Williams 4), Georgia St. 3 (Allen 2). Total Fouls_Troy 18, Georgia St. 24. A_1,038 (3,854).

