Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Troy faces Little Rock, aims for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Little Rock Trojans (7-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-7, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -13; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Troy will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Little Rock.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Troy Trojans have gone 9-1 in home games. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.8% from downtown, led by DJ Roberts shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Little Rock Trojans are 2-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Little Rock is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efe Odigie is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Troy Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Isaiah Palermo is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Little Rock Trojans. Jordan Jefferson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Troy Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Little Rock Trojans: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!