Tuesday’s Alpine Skiing Start List

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 8:10 pm
Tuesday

Women

Downhill

1. Elena Curtoni, Italy.

2. Romane Miradoli, France.

3. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland.

4. Joana Haehlen, Switzerland.

5. Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic.

6. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway.

7. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria.

8. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada.

9. Mirjam Puchner, Austria.

10. Nicol Delago, Italy.

11. Nadia Delago, Italy.

12. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States.

13. Sofia Goggia, Italy.

14. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia.

15. Corinne Suter, Switzerland.

16. Laura Gauche, France.

17. Kira Weidle, Germany.

18. Cornelia Huetter, Austria.

19. Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland.

20. Tamara Tippler, Austria.

21. Alix Wilkinson, United States.

22. Tiffany Gauthier, France.

23. Alice Robinson, New Zealand.

24. Elvedina Muzaferija, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

25. Julia Pleshkova, ROC.

26. Keely Cashman, United States.

27. Camille Cerutti, France.

28. Greta Small, Australia.

29. Marusa Ferk Saioni, Slovenia.

30. Jacqueline Wiles, United States.

31. Roni Remme, Canada.

32. Cande Moreno, Andorra.

33. Tereza Nova, Czech Republic.

34. Nevena Ignjatovic, Serbia.

35. Barbora Novakova, Czech Republic.

36. Kong Fanying, China.

