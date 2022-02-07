Tuesday’s Alpine Skiing Start List

Tuesday
Men
Super-G
1. Stefan Rogentin, Switzerland.
2. Matthieu Bailet, France.
3. Alexis Pinturault, France.
4. Gino Caviezel, Switzerland.
5. Travis Ganong, United States.
6. Dominik Paris, Italy.
7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway.
8. Romed Baumann, Germany.
9. Marco Odermatt, Switzerland.
10. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, Norway.
11. Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria.
12. Josef Ferstl, Germany.
13. Matthias Mayer, Austria.
14. Ryan Cochran-Siegle, United States.
15. Beat Feuz, Switzerland.
16. James Crawford, Canada.
17. Andreas Sander, Germany.
18. Christof Innerhofer, Italy.
19. Raphael Haaser, Austria.
20. Max Franz, Austria.
21. Simon Jocher, Germany.
22. Bryce Bennett, United States.
23. Matteo Marsaglia, Italy.
24. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway.
25. Trevor Philp, Canada.
26. Broderick Thompson, Canada.
27. Nils Allegre, France.
28. Blaise Giezendanner, France.
29. Brodie Seger, Canada.
30. Miha Hrobat, Slovenia.
31. Rasmus Windingstad, Norway.
32. Bostjan Kline, Slovenia.
33. River Radamus, United States.
34. Henrik von Appen, Chile.
35. Marko Vukicevic, Serbia.
36. Jan Zabystran, Czech Republic.
37. Marco Pfiffner, Liechtenstein.
38. Nejc Naralocnik, Slovenia.
39. Jack Gower, Ireland.
40. Joan Verdu, Andorra.
41. Arnaud Alessandria, Monaco.
42. Adur Etxezarreta, Spain.
43. Barnabas Szollos, Israel.
44. Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander, Bolivia.
45. Ivan Kovbasnyuk, Ukraine.
46. Zhang Yangming, China.
47. Xu Mingfu, China.
