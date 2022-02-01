Trending:
Tuesday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 8:56 pm
EAST

Rochester Institute of Technology 5, Sacred Heart 1

Brown 2, Cornell 1

Rensselaer 2, Dartmouth 0

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 5, Northern Michigan 1

